The Latest: Boy in Indiana school shooting hears charges

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, parents drive students to school as they return to class for the first time at Noblesville West Middle School since a shooting last week in Noblesville, Ind. The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding a classmate and teacher at the school May 25 is scheduled for a juvenile court hearing Monday morning, June 11, 2018. Prosecutors are asking the judge to declare him delinquent because he can't be tried as an adult due to his age. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo