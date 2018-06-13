Arizona lawmaker criticized for race, immigration comments

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 photo, state Rep. David Stringer explains his "no" vote during a vote on whether to remove Rep. Don Shooter from office at the Arizona House of Representatives Chambers in Phoenix. The Republican lawmaker is being criticized for saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration in schools at the Yavapai County Republican Men's Forum on Monday, June 11. The Arizona Republic via AP, File Sean Logan