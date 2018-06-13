Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies.

FILE - In this June 15, 2006, file photo, Seattle Storm coach Anne Donovan, right, talks to Shaunzinski Gortman during the fourth quarter of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Chicago. The Storm won 74-61. Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, of heart failure. She was 56. Donovan's family confirmed the death in a statement. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo