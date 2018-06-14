Spain's king and queen visit New Orleans for tricentennial

FILE - In this April 23, 2015 file photo, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive at the Cervantes Prize award ceremony at the University of Alcala de Henares, Spain. The king and queen of Spain are coming to New Orleans as part of the city’s tricentennial celebration. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are scheduled to arrive Thursday night, June 14, 2018, in Louisiana, which was a Spanish colony from 1763 to 1802. Abraham Caro Marin, File AP Photo