APNewsBreak: GOP candidate would replace teacher evaluations

New Mexico's Republican candidate for governor is calling for an immediate suspension of the state's embattled teacher evaluation system that he describes as badly broken.
U.S. Congressman and GOP nominee Steve Pearce told The Associated Press on Thursday that the current system for rating teacher performance has crushed the spirit of many talented educators and contributed to the state's teacher shortage.
Pearce says that if elected, he would bring together teachers and other stakeholders to devise a new plan.
Outgoing two-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has consistently pushed to incorporate teacher evaluations and students' standardized test results into a system aimed at greater accountability.
That system has been the focus of protests and legal challenges as New Mexico lags behind most states in rates of student academic proficiency.
Comments