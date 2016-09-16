Darth Vader finds your lack of cleanliness on the road disturbing

A Virginia man troubled by litter along the highway has decided it’s time for the empire to strike back.
WSLS-TV reports Henry Wakley of Blacksburg on Thursday dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader while cleaning a stretch of highway that he “adopted” through the Adopt-a-Highway program. He adopted a stretch of U.S. 460 in August 2014.
Wakley says he’s disturbed by the amount of garbage along the roadway, and likes to get out and dress up because it makes people smile as they drive by.
“We need to end this destructive behavior to restore the galaxy,” Wakley told WSLS this week.
As he picked up garbage along a 1.5 mile stretch, many drivers honked, waved or even stopped by to take a picture.
Wakley says it’s a fun way to bring awareness to the environment.
