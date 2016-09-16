Texas mattress store that released controversial 9/11 video to re-open

The San Antonio mattress store that posted a controversial 9/11 commercial video last week said it learned a lesson and will open back up.
In another statement, Miracle Mattress owner Mike Bonanno wrote Thursday that the company was again sorry for the pain and “the deserved national outrage.”
The company’s video showed store employees promoting a “Twin Tower Sale.” The video ended with employees pushing down two stacks of mattresses.
The company said last Friday it would close “indefinitely.”
“Our most important step was to close our doors and remain silent through the 9/11 Anniversary,” he wrote. “We closed to be respectful to those we hurt and offended.”
He said Miracle Mattress learned three things from the controversy: “Our country suffered greatly on 9/11,” “our actions and words impact more than our customers” and “everything we put out to the public is a reflection of our company.”
He said the company will re-open “as soon as possible” after it hires new staff and has training.
Miracle Mattress said it will also donate to New York-based Tuesday’s Children, which helps those impacted by “terrorism and traumatic loss.”
“In closing, to the families of 9/11, we end with a heartfelt apology,” Bonanno writes. We are truly sorry and regret the pain we have caused. We ask for forgiveness.”
