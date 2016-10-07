Rudy Giuliani's daughter: 'I love Hillary'

Caroline Giuliani's Facebook page makes her political allegiances clear - on Nov. 8, she'll be voting for Hillary Clinton.
The Democratic presidential nominee's campaign logo, an "H" with an arrow embedded in it, is superimposed over Giuliani's profile picture and a large blue banner reading (hash)ImWithHer is set as the 27-year-old's cover photo.
And apparently her dad - staunch Donald Trump defender and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani - is just fine with her choice.
"I love Hillary, I think she's by far the most qualified candidate that we've had in a long while," Caroline Giuliani told Politico. "My dad knows. I was for Barack [Obama] in 2012. He knows and is fully comfortable with it and thinks I have a right to my opinion."
She confirmed to the New York Daily News that she supported Clinton for president "enthusiastically."
"Ain't that a kick in the head!" wrote one person on Facebook who shared Giuliani's profile photo.
"This is NOT a joke. Repeat, this is NOT a joke," wrote another.
In the interview with Politico, however, she declined to comment on her father's support for the Republican presidential nominee.
Rudy Giuliani has been one of Trump's most vocal supporters as a top adviser, often defending the businessman's plethora of controversial statements and stances, including the candidate's stop-and-frisk policies and questionable tax payments.
Giuliani tweeted, "@realDonaldTrump should be applauded for figuring out how to avoid paying taxes for 30 years by astutely gaming the system, legally."
.@realDonaldTrump should be applauded for figuring out how to avoid paying taxes for 30 years by astutely gaming the system, legally.— Rudolph Giuliani (@rudygiulianiGOP) October 2, 2016
Sources say Giuliani is eyeing the role of Trump's attorney general if the GOP nominee wins the election in November, The Post previously reported, though, he has denied that he is pursuing "any office or position in a future administration."
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Giuliani is taking a leave of absence from the law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP so he can focus full-time on stumping for Trump.
Along with all the praise he has given Trump, Giuliani has also been one of Clinton's harshest critics.
In an interview with Elite Daily, he said Clinton was "too stupid to be president":
"I sure would've talked about what she did to Monica Lewinsky - what that woman standing there did to Monica Lewinsky, trying to paint her as an insane young woman when, in fact, Monica Lewinsky was an intern. . . . And after being married to Bill Clinton for 20 years, if you didn't know the moment Monica Lewinsky said that Bill Clinton violated her, that she was telling the truth, then you're too stupid to be president."
Giuliani's daughter, however, seems to directly oppose her father's viewpoints, and it's not the first time.
In 2007, Caroline Giuliani, then 17, listed herself as a member of the Facebook group "Barack Obama (One Million Strong for Barack)."
At the time, her father was also campaigning for the GOP nomination for president.
She later left the group after news media reported her membership.
"Before the presidential campaign got under way, Caroline added herself to a list on Facebook as an expression of interest in certain principles," spokeswoman Joannie Danielides told the Associated Press at the time. "It was not intended as an indication of support in a presidential campaign, and she has removed it."
Carolina Giuliani's Facebook page currently references support for Planned Parenthood and the LGBTQ community. She studied film at Harvard, according to her profile, and works at The Gotham Group in Los Angeles.
