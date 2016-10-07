U.S. blames Russia for DNC hack, says it’s interfering with elections

The Obama administration Friday formally blamed Russia for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee last summer and the leaking of thousands of internal party emails that have roiled the presidential campaign, a serious charge certain to ratchet up tensions with Moscow.
“These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the U.S. election process,” said a joint statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security.
“We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities,” the statement added.
The statement did not say if, or how, the U.S. government would address the breach or retaliate against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
