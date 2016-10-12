Janet Jackson announces first ‘blessing’ pregnancy at age 50

After months of gossip and mounting rumors, singer Janet Jackson officially announced she is pregnant at age 50.
In an interview and photo shoot for People magazine, Jackson posed in all white while showing off her baby bump. It is the multi-platinum artist’s first pregnancy.
Janet Jackson officially announces her pregnancy ‘blessing’ at 50 – see the exclusive photo https://t.co/fAQjKm3qab pic.twitter.com/JIkDiBGCXw— People Magazine (@people) October 12, 2016
The announcement was long in the making, as talk of Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana starting a family began this April, when Jackson announced she was delaying her concert tour because the two were “planning our family.” However, Jackson did not officially confirm what many fans suspected for months, even when Entertainment Tonight took photos of her shopping in a baby store in London in late September.
“She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well,” People cited a family friend as saying. “She actually feels very good about everything.”
“We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson told People
On social media, fans expressed excitement and support for the star.
Just look at Janet I'm bout to tear up #QueenOfPop #EmpressOfPop #Pregnant #BabyBump #Unbreakable #Legend #Queen pic.twitter.com/NOXx3mVPzi— Janet Jackson Fan (@JanetJacksonFav) October 12, 2016
#Congrats to @JanetJackson, there's no better #blessing for a #woman than a #child, at any age https://t.co/b5NUq4Z51g— Ekaterina Ustinenko (@Kate_Ustinenko) October 12, 2016
Along with @GeriHalliwell ... These ladies are giving us older wannabe mum's hope that there is still time for us too ✨ https://t.co/AmoRFzuOth— Auntie Bex ✨ (@Bexxy1976) October 12, 2016
