Acorn-munching raccoon steals phone, films own escape in viral video

Note to college student Guy Williams: Don’t feed the animals.
Williams, a student at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., and some of his friends on Tuesday were feeding acorns to a raccoon that hangs around campus.
Williams, 19, set his cell phone down on the ground to record video of the animal eating — and the raccoon grabbed the phone and ran off with it, filming his escape.
Here’s how he documented what happened on Twitter, where thousands of people have watched and commented.
A RACCOON JUST PICKED UP MY PHONE WITH ITS TEETH AND TOOK OFF— Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016
I WAS TRYNNA VIDEO A RACCOON AND IT JUST PICKED UP MY PHONE AND TOOK OFF pic.twitter.com/sFWxdnkxbw— Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016
Williams yells at the raccoon. “Stanley!”
Apparently he had nicknamed the animal just minutes before it ran off with the phone, he told Buzzfeed News.
@ThatShamuGuy I was so shook... idk what I thought security was gonna do about it pic.twitter.com/6BJZNEwkaf— Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016
The raccoon headed into the woods with the phone, and Williams found it by calling it.
No word on whether the raccoon answered.
@ThatShamuGuy for all those curious, "Stanley" finally dropped it after we started calling my phone.— Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016
Stanley the raccoon is now a viral star.
Stanley stole the mic @stanley_raccoon pic.twitter.com/G783jnWutj— Bellarmine Radio (@BellarmineRadio) October 13, 2016
And, judging from his new Twitter account, he’s quite the cheeky little bugger.
@ThatShamuGuy the next time I see you, I'm taking your phone for good— Stanley The Raccoon (@stanley_raccoon) October 12, 2016
First I steal your phone...— Stanley The Raccoon (@stanley_raccoon) October 12, 2016
Then I steal your girl
