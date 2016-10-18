Four students injured as gunman opens fire on San Francisco schools

Four students were injured Tuesday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on a San Francisco high school as students were being let out of class, according to police.
One juvenile woman is in critical condition, and three juvenile males have non-life threatening injuries, according to KRON 4. Per a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department, the shooting was a targeted incident, and the shooter is no longer active.
Appears to be a targeted incident not-active shooter. 3 students w/ injuries. #SFPD working w/ @sfusd. SFPD has increased patrol in the area— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 19, 2016
BREAKING: SFPD confirm a 4th victim in the shooting outside a school in SF's Excelsior. A male juvenile with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/DVcbznGT5H— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) October 19, 2016
The shooting took place at City Arts and Technology High School and the June Jordan School for Equity, which share a campus, per SF Gate.
A San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson told SF Gate that the schools were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. local time and released an hour later after officers had cleared each room in the building.
KRON 4 reported that police are searching for four suspects. The Associated Press reported that the four were wearing dark hoodies and jeans and were spotted leaving the area.
Comments