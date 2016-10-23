Drowning, exhausted deer pulled from swimming pool by state trooper

A state trooper came to the rescue of a deer that appeared to be drowning in a swimming pool at a Warren County home.
Dwayne Phillips was dispatched to the Harmony Township residence around 12:40 p.m. Friday when a worker there discovered the struggling buck. Officials say the animal had apparently been in the pool for some time when it was discovered.
The trooper quickly grabbed the deer by its rack and pulled it from the water. The exhausted deer remained on the ground for some time until it was able to stand up on its own and eventually run off.
Phillips was not injured in the incident.
Comments