Memories of service and sacrifice greet Central Valley veterans on Honor Flight

More than 60 veterans from California are participating this week in the latest Central Valley Honor Flight, an all-expense-paid trip to the nation’s capital.
The veterans, between the ages of 78 and 94, come from as far north as El Dorado County and as far south as Tulare County. Their experiences range from Shingle Springs resident Les McIntyre’s service as a B-17 ball turret gunner and Turlock resident Lee Rodriguez Jr.’s time as a Korean War infantryman to Tulare resident Basil Spurlock’s work as a Korean War helicopter mechanic.
“It was a long time ago,” allowed Darrell Imperatrice, an 89-year-old Air Force veteran from Fresno.
The 12th Honor Flight from the Central Valley departed Monday from Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Tuesday is devoted to visiting what is for many the emotional highlight of the trip, the National World War II Memorial.
Let’s come together to give our veterans one more tour with honor. Central Valley Honor Flight
The 65 male and three female participants, accompanied by guardians and led by Al Perry, started Tuesday with an early morning swing by the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, a point of pride for Marine veterans like 86-year-old Jim Brockett of Selma and 92-year-old Ardith Eggman of Porterville.
After departing the World War II Memorial, where they were greeted by blue skies and curious visitors, the veterans were traveling in several buses to a lunch at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
In the afternoon, the veterans were to see the U.S. Navy Memorial and tour the very different commemorations of the Vietnam and Korean wars.
On Wednesday, before returning to California and a planned 6 p.m. arrival in Fresno, the group is to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
Come back to McClatchy for ongoing coverage of the 12th Central Valley Honor Flight.
Michael Doyle: 202-383-6153, @MichaelDoyle1
Comments