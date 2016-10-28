Venezuela first nephew told informant ‘we’re at war’ with America, transcript says

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries Pause

2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

0:13 Puyallup traffic accident cleared up

0:31 How to check your ballot status

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:35 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish