He was set to plead guilty. But first, he had to vote.

3:18 Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game Pause

2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

2:47 Halloween story time with Puyallup police officer Mark Ketter

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:31 How to check your ballot status

2:35 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

1:58 WATCH: Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside discuss 3-0 win over AMV for 4A NPSL Olympic crown

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish