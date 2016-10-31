Autistic black teen gets lost running 5K, is attacked by a man who feared mugging

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD Pause

0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree

2:17 VIDEO: Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 30 years

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon