She called it assault. He saw it as flirtation. He made it worse with an 'apology.'

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast Pause

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints

0:31 How to check your ballot status

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more