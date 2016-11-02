Mysterious ‘Alaskan Ice Monster’ in video not so monstrous after all

1:31 Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty Pause

1:19 QB Jake Browning discusses his pooch punts

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom

0:26 Slow traffic on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

0:31 How to check your ballot status