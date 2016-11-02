National

November 2, 2016 4:40 PM

Has LeBron James cursed the Cleveland Indians and counteracted the Cubs’ bad luck?

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

The Curse of the Billy Goat may finally be broken Wednesday night, thanks to the Curse of LeBron.

That’s at least what Chicago Cubs fans are hoping, as their long-suffering team plays the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.

But how, you might ask, could a basketball superstar like LeBron James negatively impact a baseball game, especially one involving his hometown team?

The answer dates back June 20. That’s when James and his Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the sports world by clinching the NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers had clawed their way back from a 3-1 series deficit, winning three straight games to claim the city of Cleveland’s first major professional sports title since 1964.

It was the first time in NBA history a team had rallied from such a large deficit.

Ever since, LeBron and his teammates have never missed an opportunity to relive the glory of that comeback, and the phrase “3-1” has become something of a joke among sports fans.

This Halloween, that phrase came back in force, as King James himself used it at a party with his teammates.

But here’s where things get interesting. James is famous for his love of all things Cleveland, especially the city’s sports teams, and he has expressed interest in the current World Series.

The only thing is, the Indians were the ones with the 3-1 lead in this championship. The Cubs are the ones who have won two in a row and are on the verge of becoming the sixth MLB team to rally from such a deficit in the World Series.

When LeBron made his little “3-1” joke, the Indians were still up 3-2. But now that things are up for grabs, some fans are worried (or excited) that James may have tempted fate, and they took to social media to share their concerns.

Of course, James is so beloved in Cleveland, Indians fans are unlikely to blame him for a loss Wednesday. But it would certainly put a damper on his own celebrations and put extra pressure on the Cavaliers to defend their own title this season.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos