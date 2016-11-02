Has LeBron James cursed the Cleveland Indians and counteracted the Cubs’ bad luck?

The Curse of the Billy Goat may finally be broken Wednesday night, thanks to the Curse of LeBron.
That’s at least what Chicago Cubs fans are hoping, as their long-suffering team plays the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.
But how, you might ask, could a basketball superstar like LeBron James negatively impact a baseball game, especially one involving his hometown team?
The answer dates back June 20. That’s when James and his Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the sports world by clinching the NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers had clawed their way back from a 3-1 series deficit, winning three straight games to claim the city of Cleveland’s first major professional sports title since 1964.
It was the first time in NBA history a team had rallied from such a large deficit.
Ever since, LeBron and his teammates have never missed an opportunity to relive the glory of that comeback, and the phrase “3-1” has become something of a joke among sports fans.
@DragonflyJonez Gotta' love the reminder that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals ahead of tonight's debate. pic.twitter.com/HfwP6r29JN— JBM (@B_Spotless) October 9, 2016
Seems unrelated pic.twitter.com/Dx90HQCorw— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2016
This Halloween, that phrase came back in force, as King James himself used it at a party with his teammates.
LeBron James had a "3-1 Lead" decoration at his Halloween party https://t.co/mar9mRTdKC pic.twitter.com/O7H0Uy5Chr— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2016
But here’s where things get interesting. James is famous for his love of all things Cleveland, especially the city’s sports teams, and he has expressed interest in the current World Series.
1 more BOYS!!!!! @Indians #RallyTogether— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 30, 2016
The only thing is, the Indians were the ones with the 3-1 lead in this championship. The Cubs are the ones who have won two in a row and are on the verge of becoming the sixth MLB team to rally from such a deficit in the World Series.
When LeBron made his little “3-1” joke, the Indians were still up 3-2. But now that things are up for grabs, some fans are worried (or excited) that James may have tempted fate, and they took to social media to share their concerns.
If the Indians lose tonight, it will be due to the curse of Lebron. Lebron has been poking fun at the warriors blowing a 3-1 lead. Karma— Off Season Mookie (@Lg_Juggles) November 2, 2016
Literally two days after LeBron's 3-1 Halloween festivities? Would be the funniest thing in a while. https://t.co/UxdGQ4m3PD— Warriors by 35 (@jkg1225) November 2, 2016
What if I said 3-1 leads were like boomerangs, & always come back around...— Black Kevin Arnold (@bnease) November 2, 2016
30 for 30: How LeBron revived & cursed a city in the same year. pic.twitter.com/1XKn8TN4uS
LeBron knows what overcoming 3-1 is all about. pic.twitter.com/OgoDygn4sO— CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) November 2, 2016
Of course, James is so beloved in Cleveland, Indians fans are unlikely to blame him for a loss Wednesday. But it would certainly put a damper on his own celebrations and put extra pressure on the Cavaliers to defend their own title this season.
