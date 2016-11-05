Woman says a state trooper pulled out her breast piercing with pliers

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

4:15 Highlights: Cameron Lewis, Blake Cantu spark Peninsula ground game in 44-21 win over Stadium

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

2:14 Chris Petersen on UW's 2018 game vs. Auburn

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board