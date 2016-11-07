They were talking – then one pushed the other in front of a NY subway train

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline Pause

1:03 Help bring Rev. Jamie Sanks down

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

6:30 Pierce County ballot processing: The hard work of democracy

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

2:05 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps victory at California

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown