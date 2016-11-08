Orlando to buy Pulse nightclub, turn it into memorial for shooting victims

0:53 Election Day voting Pause

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:36 Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on late-game flag, defense's issues

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown

2:46 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews USC

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

0:21 Early voting in Pierce County