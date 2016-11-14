How teamwork brings home the tuna in Lego land

How groups make decisions is a major puzzle. Not just for pollsters. And not just human groups.
Helen F. McCreery studies the process in the longhorn crazy ant, which is known for its cooperative behavior in certain tasks. Admittedly, it does not solve geopolitical or economic problems, but groups of these ants can join to take a giant chunk of food, way too much for one ant to move, back to the nest.
They do this naturally with a prize like a cricket. But for experimental work, the best bet is a bit of canned tuna. Food preferences vary among ant species and are not easily predictable.
These ants, said McCreery, who is a Ph.D. student in biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, do not tend to carry sugary items back. Although other species like fig paste, cheese, gummy bears and cat food, these ants, she said, “are kind of persnickety about what they want to carry.” They are, however, always really excited about tuna.
She and her colleagues tested ants at two locations in Arizona by giving them tuna but blocking their way back to the nest with barriers made of Lego pieces.
She wanted to find out what strategies they used to overcome the barriers. They mostly move in the direction of the nest, but when they are blocked, she found that they had different strategies, depending on the barrier.
For a simple wall, the ants moved along it until they were able to resume heading toward the nest. For a cul-de-sac, that strategy would not work, however. So, after a time, the ants moved in the opposite direction from the nest.
She said scientists did not know how they communicated and agreed on a change of direction. Time spent pursuing an unproductive strategy seemed to be what prompted the change, although ants just joining the group could have had new information about the barrier.
But, she said, something other than the passage of time without success influenced the group actions. When she closed off a cul-de-sac, creating a trap from which escape was impossible, the ants slowed down and quit moving much more quickly than they did in a cul-de-sac that had one opening.
“In the trap, they start slowing down right away – within a minute,” she said. In the cul-de-sac, they would work for about 10 minutes, she said.
The flexibility in their approach was interesting, she and her colleagues reported in Journal of Experimental Biology, because it allowed the ants to solve a simple problem, like a wall, quickly, but also allowed a second approach to more complicated problems. How they seem to figure out when they are really trapped is still a mystery.
“They really look like they’re just giving up,” McCreery said.
Comments