Five boys stabbed in Utah high school locker room

Five students were stabbed at a Utah high school by a fellow student Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at Mountain View High School in Orem, according to the Daily Herald.
A 16-year-old male student is in custody, Orem police say.
The victims, all male, were stabbed in a locker room. The suspect then stabbed himself, according to the Alpine School District.
One student is in critical condition, one is serious and three are fair, according to KSTU in Salt Lake City.
