Fort Worth police give traffic violators turkeys instead of tickets

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End Pause

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar reflects on Yale loss, looks ahead

1:56 Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"

2:43 Richard Sherman stumps - again- for Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin, others for Pro Bowl

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia