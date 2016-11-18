Percentage of kids living with single moms has tripled

A lot has changed in America’s families over the last 50 years.
More children are now living in single-parent homes, with a large number living only with their mom, statistics from the Census Bureau show. Nationally, 69 percent of children live with two parents, down from 88 percent in 1960. The number living with a single mother represents nearly a quarter of all American children, at 23 percent, or 17.2 million. This is a near tripling from the 1960 percentage of 8.
Only 3 million children live with their father only. Slightly fewer, 2.8 million, live with neither parent.
Married couples are the majority of those with children, at 68 percent. This is a decline from 93 percent in 1950.
The average age of first marriage has been steadily rising as millenials elongate the traditional life path of their parents, including a preference for renting in the city instead of owning a home in the suburbs. In 2016, the average man was 29.5 and the average woman was 27.4 when they married for the first time. That compares to 23.7 and 20.5, respectively, in 1947.
But although people are marrying later and children are increasingly living with only one parent, the divorce rate has hit a nearly 40-year low. In 2015, there were only 16.9 divorces per every 1,000 married women 15 and older according to a study from the National Center for Family and Marriage Research. That’s down from 17.6 the year before and 23 in 1980.
It’s unclear what is causing the drop in divorce, which could be impacted by the falling amount of marriages overall as people marry later in life or forgo the ritual completely. More than 8 million opposite-sex couples live together without rings.
Washington, D.C. had the highest divorce rate in the country, at 30 divorces per 1,000 unions. Hawaii has the lowest, at 11.
