San Antonio police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

A San Antonio police officer was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop while writing a ticket, according to the city’s police chief.
The shooting occured near police headquarters, according to Police Chief William McManus, who gave a brief press conference. The officer, a 20-year veteran on the force, had pulled over a vehicle and was writing a ticket in his car when another car pulled up behind him. The driver got out of the car, approached the police officer and fired twice, shooting the officer in the head.
The shooter then returned to his car and drove away through the police headquarters parking lot. The department’s Facebook page has published a photo of the suspect’s car, a black sedan, and described the suspect as a black male with a beard, though McManus described him as clean shaven when he spoke to local media.
The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.
The police said they were not certain of any motive and are asking anyone with any information on the crime to contact them.
McManus made reference to police shootings earlier this year in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Lousiana, when officers were ambushed by citizens while on duty.
“This is everyone's worst nightmare,” he said. “It's always difficult, especially in this this day and age, when police are being targeted across the country.”
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.
