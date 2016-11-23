MLB could be headed towards a December lockout. Why should you care?

Major League Baseball is, by most metrics, riding higher than it has in quite some time. Forty million people watched Game 7 of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, the most to take in a baseball game in 25 years, while the league continues to rake in record revenue, according to a Forbes report.
But there is a deadline looming that could potentially halt all that momentum. Come Dec. 1, the collective bargaining agreement between the MLB’s owners and players will expire, and unless a new deal is struck before then, baseball faces its first lockout since 1994.
The likelihood of that happening was long considered to be low, but according to a Fox Sports report from Tuesday, the owners are preparing for just such a possibility.
ESPN has since reported that talks between the owners and players union have progressed and that both sides are optimistic about the possibility of a new deal, but the chances of a lockout are no longer negligible. Owners are demanding an international draft for foreign-born players, while players want to eliminate compensatory draft picks attached to free agents, which they say hurts players’ value on the open market.
To which many sports fans will undoubtedly say: Who cares?
In the midst of Thanksgiving football and the NBA regular season, the impact of a winter lockout on a summer sport like baseball, months before even spring training, appears to be, at first glance, minimal. Players and coaches typically don’t want access to team facilities during the offseason and train on their own.
But if the owners do vote to lockout the players, even if it is only December, there could be significant ramifications for 2017 and beyond.
Firstly, locking out the players will put a freeze on all free agent spending and trade proposals, right at the time those two markets typically heat up. MLB’s winter meetings, which typically serve as the central marketplace for such transactions, are scheduled for Dec. 4-8 and would lack their usual hustle and bustle. And even if the lockout is resolved before the season starts, players without contracts could be left scrambling to find a new team, while franchises looking to make deals will also be under a time crunch.
In terms of public relations, a lockout would sour what has been a record year for the league, with strong attendance numbers and billions in TV deals pouring in, per Bleacher Report. The Cubs’ postseason run to end their 108-year title drought renewed interest in the sport, and the team’s victory parade drew a reported five million into the streets of Chicago, which would make it one of the largest recorded gatherings in human history.
In 1994, when the league last went on strike and led to the cancellation of the World Series and a delay in the start of the 1995 season, attendance plummeted from 70 million to 50 million, per data from BallparksofBaseball.com. USA Today, interviewing players and executives, called it the “most embarrassing moment” in MLB history.
And while this past year has been good for the sport, baseball as a whole has seen its popularity fade. According to a Harris Poll, the percentage of Americans who call baseball their favorite sport has declined by eight percentage points over 30 years, from 23 percent to 15 percent, the biggest drop of any sport recorded. Baseball is especially unpopular among millennials and adults with lower incomes, with just nine percent of each group saying baseball is their favorite sport.
A lockout and the accompanying bad press would almost certainly be a bad look for a league that pays its players an average of more than $4 million each, according to the New York Post.
Lastly, the owners do not have to lockout the players after Dec. 1, according to multiple media reports. That deadline could come and go and negotiations could continue without a lockout.
But both Fox Sports and ESPN report that the owners might proceed with one anyway. That decision could be a negotiation tactic, a way to prove to the players that owners are not backing down on several key issues. It could also be a response to how slow the talks between the two groups have been to date.
So while a lockout in December might not seem like a big deal right now, it could have a serious impact come the spring of 2017.
