Doctor won’t be seeing patients after calling Michelle Obama ‘monkey face’

It started on a Facebook post praising Michelle Obama for her eloquence.
JoAnn Nietto told the Denver Post one of her friends typed the original status, and then she saw a woman she didn’t know, Dr. Michelle Herren, made a couple comments on it.
“Doesn’t seem to be speaking too eloquently here, thank god we can’t hear her!” said the first comment, which included a picture of Obama, who appeared to be screaming. “Harvard??? That’s a place for ‘entitled’ folks said all the liberals!”
“Monkey face and poor ebonic English!!!” She continued in a second comment. “There! I feel better and am still not racist!!! Just calling it like it is!”
Nietto found out the woman was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Denver Health, a public hospital, and decided to report her.
“It really outraged me to see that she works at Denver Health, which serves a huge minority population,” Nietto told the Denver Post on Wednesday.
Denver Health said they are looking at options for disciplining Herren, since the First Amendment and other state and federal laws prevent them from firing her for statements made while off-duty. In the meantime, she will not be seeing patients.
Herren makes $363,000 per year, according to the Denver Post. Her Facebook appears to have been deleted.
Obama, who is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law, has been targeted with these kinds of remarks before. West Virginia Mayor Beverly Clay praised a social media post calling the First Lady an “ape in heels” and subsequently resigned in November. The post was made by Pamela Ramsey Taylor, the director of a government-funded nonprofit, who was also removed from her position.
