Families of Sandy Hook victims release jarring ad about unseen dangers

Ah, yes, young love.
It's so sweet and innocent. And so easily blinds — making those involved (and those watching) notice nothing else. Right?
This commercial was created by Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit that we'll get into more after you've watched this video:
Did you miss the signs too?
That's the point of the campaign: "Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns."
Based in Newtown, Conn., Sandy Hook Promise is a nonprofit founded and led by families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook shooting that took place nearly four years ago this month. According to its website, the organization provides programs that aim to protect children and prevent "tragic loss of life."
The mission statement includes support for stopping "gun-related deaths due to crime, suicide and accidental discharge."
You can read more about Sandy Hook Promise, the mental health and wellness programs it works on, the state and federal policies it promotes and how to support its mission on SandyHookPromise.org.
