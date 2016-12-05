Uber now knows where you are even after you’ve been dropped off

Uber brings the convenience of having a driver pick you up right where you are without having to wait outside for an available cab. But along with the ease of service come privacy permissions that may make some users nervous.
The popular ride-sharing app now collects user location data from the time you request a ride until five minutes after the driver drops you off. Even when it is running in the background of your cell phone, Uber knows where you are.
The company made the changes in its latest version of the app (3.222.4) so it now collects “trip related location data.” Uber said the increased data collection is “to improve pickups, drop-offs, customer service, and to enhance safety.” It will be collected at the following times:
- When you are interacting with the Uber app and the app is foregrounded and visible
- When you’re on a trip: from the time you request a trip until when the trip is ended or canceled by the driver, even if the Uber app is running in the background and not visible to you
- Up to five minutes after the driver ends a trip, even if the Uber app is in the background
Uber hopes the data will help improve pickups, so drivers will have an easier time finding their rider when the map didn’t provide an accurate pinpoint of their location. The company also wants to track how frequently riders cross the street after they get out of the car, which it said could be a safety hazard.
“We’re always thinking about ways we can improve the rider experience from sharpening our ETA estimates to identifying the best pick up location on any given street,” an Uber spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Location is at the heart of the Uber experience, and we’re asking riders to provide us with more information to achieve these goals.”
Users have to consent to allowing Uber to access the new information. If you want to turn off the data collection, follow the instructions according to your device:
- On Android: Settings → Apps → Uber → scroll to “Permission” → toggle “Location”
- On Android Lollipop (5.1) and earlier: Settings → Location → toggle Off
- On iOS: Settings → Privacy → Location Services → Uber → choose “Never”
If you don’t want the app to know your location, you can manually enter your pickup address.
