2 million pounds of chicken recalled

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina Pause

1:41 "Someone intentionally fired multiple rounds into the window"

1:19 Memorial for slain officer

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

0:20 First snow flurries of season

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg

4:26 Chris Petersen reacts to Huskies' playoff bid

2:40 DuPont's tree problems have roots in Weyerhaeuser

1:34 Kam Chancellor on Seahawks' partner Earl Thomas' broken leg