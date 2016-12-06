These 'crazy ants' love to munch on cellphones and TVs. Are they headed your way?

1:04 First day at Wainwright Intermediate School Pause

1:41 "Someone intentionally fired multiple rounds into the window"

2:06 Pete Carroll confirms Earl Thomas out for season

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

3:43 Lorenzo Romar previews Gonzaga, talks Nigel Williams-Goss

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:34 Kam Chancellor on Seahawks' partner Earl Thomas' broken leg

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:56 Give InKind to coordinate helping friends and family