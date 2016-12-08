JOHN GLENN, ASTRONAUT - The Mercury program

On July 16, 1957, Marine pilot Maj. John H. Glenn Jr. made the first non-stop supersonic flight from Los Angeles to New York. Glenn landed at Floyd Bennet Field in his F8UI Crusader 3 hours, 23 minutes, 8.4 seconds after departure from Los Alamitos Naval air station in Ca., breaking the previous record set in 1955.
This May 1961 photo shows astronauts, from left, Virgil I. Grissom, John Glenn and Alan Shepard. Shepard became the first American in space with a 15 1/2-minute flight on May 5, 1961. Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth, spending about 5 hours in space on Feb. 20, 1962. Grissom flew the second and final suborbital Mercury flight on July 21, 1961. He died in the Apollo spacecraft flash fire at Kennedy Space Center in 1967.
Astronaut John Glenn and his wife Annie pose with their children – John David, 26, and Lyn, 14. – in Arlington, Va., Feb. 4, 1962, after attending church services. Glenn then returned to Cape Canaveral.
Astronaut John Glenn poses in his Mercury space suit, at Cape Canaveral, Fla., in February 1962, just before his historic three-lap flight around the Earth.
A technician adjusts the neck wrap of astronaut John Glenn in this Feb. 20, 1962 photo.
John Glenn and his capsule, Friendship 7
The Atlas rocket carrying the Friendship 7 Mercury spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla., piloted by Col. John Glenn Jr. – the first American to orbit the earth. Glenn orbited three times around the globe at 17,400 miles an hour.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s front page, Tuesday, February 20, 1962. John Glenn's flight is lead story.
Astronaut John Glenn, right, shows President John F. Kennedy his "Friendship 7" space capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 23, 1962.
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio peers inside his Mercury Friendship 7 space capsule which is on display at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington Monday Feb. 10, 1997.
