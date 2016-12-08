The white supremacists strike back: Neo-Nazis call for a Star Wars boycott

Fresh off a victory for their preferred candidate in the recent presidential election, white nationalists are now preparing to take on one of the biggest forces in entertainment: The Force.
The hashtag #DumpStarWars began trending Thursday night, as members of the so-called alt-right, an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism, declared their intention to boycott the upcoming Star Wars film “Rogue One” because they believe it to be “liberal propaganda,” according to one Twitter user.
The group’s discontent with the movie, which will tell the story of a small rebel force attempting to defy the evil Galactic Empire, began as soon as the first casting choices began to roll in, according to the International Business Times. Because the film will feature a female lead, actor Felicity Jones, along with a multicultural cast of heroes, a Neo-Nazi blog said the film’s studio, Disney, was displaying a “hatred for white males. Unless, of course, they are cast as villains.”
That anger increased after President-elect Donald Trump captured victory in the Nov. 8 election. Two of the film’s writers, Chris Weitz and Gary Whitta, tweeted out messages seemingly comparing the situation in the upcoming movie to the election results. Weitz wrote: “Please note that the Empire is a white supremacist (human) organization,” while Whitta replied: “Opposed by a multi-cultural group led by brave women.”
The two have since deleted the tweets, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but they temporarily changed their Twitter avatars to images of the Star Wars rebel insignia with a safety pin through it. Since the election, safety pins have become symbols of solidarity with minorities who feel threatened by Trump’s win, according to the New York Times.
This is not the first time white supremacists have attempted to spark a boycott of Star Wars. Before the series’ previous installment, “The Force Awakens,” they pledged to not watch the movie, which featured a woman and an African-American (Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, respectively) in starring roles.
However, that boycott failed to stop “The Force Awakens” from grossing more than $2 billion worldwide, and The Hollywood Reporter projects “Rogue One” to make upwards of $130 million in the U.S. alone over its first weekend, which would make it among the most successful domestic box office openings ever.
