The most sinful city won’t surprise you. But the top 10 probably will.

The seven deadly sins are lust, wrath, sloth, gluttony, envy, pride and greed. There are some cities that embody those sins a little more than others.
WalletHub assembled a list of those cities, aiding those who either want to live in a more virtuous place or pick a sinful vacation spot. Be warned, though, because a city being on the more sinful side doesn’t just mean more opportunities to drink alcohol or more people using data applications, it also means a higher crime rate.
Las Vegas, known as “Sin City,” apparently lives up to its nickname, claiming the No. 1 spot. It’s the city with the most adult-entertainment establishments per capita and also ranks highly for the number of casinos and number of residents with gambling problems.
Other indicators of sinfulness include the violent crime rate, number of registered sex offenders, thefts, obesity rate, excessive drinking, overdose rate, plastic surgeons per capita, tanning salons, percentage of adults who don’t exercise, charitable donations as a percent of income and Tinder usage.
While Sin City being ranked the most sinful city probably isn’t surprising anyone, other areas in the top 10 might. St. Louis, Missouri comes in at No. 2, followed by Cincinnati, Ohio; Orlando, Florida; Springfield, Missouri; and Miami, Florida.
Richmond, Va.; Baton Rouge, La.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and New Orleans, La. fill out the top 10.
St. Louis has the highest rate of violent crime, while Irvine, California has the lowest. Interestingly, Salt Lake City, Utah is the most charitable city as a percentage of its income, but is also the city with the most thefts per capita.
And the five least sinful? San Jose, California; Fremont, California; Yonkers, New York; Brownsville, Texas; and Chula Vista, California.
