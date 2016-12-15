Kansas’ Kris Kobach heads back to Trump Tower

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is back in New York on Thursday for another meeting with the president-elect.
Kobach, an immigration hardliner, previously met with Trump in November, when he was photographed carrying plans for the Department of Homeland Security into Trump Tower.
The document included plans for a Muslim registry, zero immigration from Syria, deportation of “criminal aliens” defined as “anyone arrested for any crime” and extreme vetting of “high-risk” immigrants by questioning them on Sharia law, gender equality, and jihad.
Kobach advised Trump on immigration issues during the campaign. He also said recently he was a source for Trump’s tweet alleging without evidence that millions of people voted illegally in the presidential election.
Kobach could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments