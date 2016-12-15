A registered violent sex offender worked as Santa and took pictures with children

In southwestern Virginia, a man who one psychologist said was part of “a group of sex offenders who demonstrated a 100 percent probability of violent recidivism” dressed as Santa Claus and took pictures with children as part of his job at Petco Animal Supplies this Saturday.
Leonard Russell Kidd was convicted in 2002 of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy, as well as assaulting a police officer, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail, but in 2009, the state’s assistant attorney general successfully petitioned to have Kidd committed to a treatment facility as a violent sex offender, according to the Wytheville Enterprise.
Kidd was released in 2015, and as part of his probation he was ordered to register as a sex offender and stay away from events where children would be present unless he had permission from his parole officer, according to the Roanoke Times.
But this past weekend, Kidd donned a Santa Claus costume for his job at Petco and walked around the store, where families paid $8.99 each to have him pose with children and pets for photographs, per the Times. His parole officer said he was unaware of the event.
Petco managers confirmed that Kidd worked at the store and dressed as Santa, according to the Times, but they declined to say whether they knew of Kidd’s criminal record.
In an emailed statement to Inside Edition, a spokesperson at Petco’s corporate offices said Kidd had been fired.
“We take this matter very seriously, as the safety of all guests in our stores is our top priority,” the statement said. “We can confirm that the individual in question is no longer at Petco and we are cooperating with local law enforcement.”
On Virginia’s sex offender registery, however, Kidd’s work address is still listed as Petco’s location in Wytheville.
The Times also reported that Kidd was implicated but never charged in two other cases of abuse of young boys. At the time when Kidd was committed to a treatment facility in 2009, the Wytheville Enterprise reported that a psychologist told the court that Kidd was likely to commit more offenses in the future because of a mental abnormality.
Dr. Doris Nevin, a psychologist and certified sex offender treatment provider in Roanoke, said Kidd scores on a particular case put him in a group of sex offenders with a 100 percent chance of committing more offenses within seven years after their release, according to the Times.
