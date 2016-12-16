Mary and Joseph taking selfies? Wise Men on Segways? A modern twist on the nativity

It’s a new, very 2016 take on the familiar nativity scene — and just in time for Christmas.
There’s a Joseph, sporting a beard and a man bun, and Mary, with a cup of coffee, posing for a selfie with the baby Jesus. The Three Wise Men arrive on Segways carrying boxes from Amazon. A teenage shepherd is posting the event to social media on his tablet. A cow is eating gluten-free feed. Even the stable is 2016-ized with a solar panel roof.
Brothers Corey and Casey Wright of San Diego created the Hipster Nativity Set, depicting the birth of Jesus. It’s available for $130 at modernnativity.com. On the Modern Nativity Facebook page, they call it a “millennial” nativity scene.
There are fewer than 1,000 sets left, according to the website. The pair said they are selling hundreds of sets each day.
“Some people absolutely love it and understand it’s not blasphemy, but we’ve also gotten a lot of criticism,” Corey Wright told CNN.
Casey told KTLA that he and his brother grew up Christian and attended Christian schools their entire lives. “This is definitely not intended to be insulting,” he said. “We look at this as more as trying to mock our generation, as opposed to trying to mock Christianity in any way, shape or form.”
