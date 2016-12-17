A pagan priest wanted to wear goat horns in his license photo. DMV said no. He won.

2:57 Juvenile Dakota Collins awaits trial in adult jail instead of juvenile detention Pause

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

2:04 Highlights: Cold shooting, physicality buries Olympia in 56-39 loss to Bellarmine Prep

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win

4:30 Highlights: Trevante Anderson, Emmett Linton spark Lincoln's win over Wilson

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall