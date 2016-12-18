Uber driver shoots robber who jumped out of van with guns drawn, police say

An Uber driver fatally shot a robber early Sunday along a causeway near an upscale mall in Aventura, Fla., police said.
The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, was not hurt in the armed robbery attempt at the Lehman Causeway near Aventura Mall, Aventura police said. Neither was a passenger inside the Uber.
Two of the three suspected robbers escaped. One was shot dead.
Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis said shortly after an Uber driver picked up a passenger in his black Toyota Corolla around 5:50 a.m., a Dodge Caravan cut him off on the westbound access road next to the Lehman Causeway. A man emerged with two handguns drawn.
The Uber driver packed his own weaponry. Shots from his single gun hit the robbery suspect, who died on the scene. The Dodge Caravan sped away.
Police are interviewing the Uber driver, who had a permit to carry his gun, and charges are unlikely.
Over the past month, several potential victims have pulled guns on robbery suspects and shot them.
In November, a resident heard banging on his front door in Northeast Miami-Dade. He fired twice through the door, killing a man on the other side, as his wife and two young sons remained inside the home.
And earlier this month, a homeowner shot dead a burglary suspect in Miami’s Design District.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
