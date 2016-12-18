Snapchat photo showing a lot of cash sends a 19-year-old woman to jail

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

3:08 Fife couple distraught after state removes children

1:16 White River girls basketball coach Chris Gibson discusses OT win over Black Hills

3:33 WR Dante Pettis previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

3:30 RB Myles Gaskin previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

1:09 Humble Hammers gives single mother of two a new roof

3:29 QB Jake Browning previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake