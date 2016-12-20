More pregnant women use pot for morning sickness, study finds. That raises concerns.

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

3:47 Lorenzo Romar discusses victory over Western Michigan