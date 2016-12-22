One lucky Reddit user got Bill Gates as her Secret Santa. It’s as good as it sounds.

Reddit, the popular online forum, hosted its eighth annual Secret Santa gift exchange this month.
And, as usual, there were a few lucky winners in the exchange — the ones who landed gift packages from celebrities.
Like 30-year-old Reddit user Aerrix, who says she “won Secret Santa. ... Bill Gates was my Santa.”
The minimum suggested value in the Santa exchange is $20, but Gates — the founder of Microsoft and one of the richest men in the world at approximately $84.1 billion — went well beyond the minimum with his gift package.
Aerrix’s haul included “Legend of Zelda” mittens for her and her dog, a Zelda blanket, a paper Zelda sword, an XBox One Minecraft edition and three special-edition wireless controllers (with a hand-written note), several XBox games, a Cajun cookbook, three DVDs, an NES Classic Edition and a photoshopped picture of Gates with Aerrix in a Zelda frame.
Gates also made a donation to code.org in her name.
“I’m just blown away by his generosity,” Aerrix wrote.
An Alabama woman, who has been participating in the exchange for three years, said she landed Snoop Dogg as her Secret Santa, according to WHNT.
“I will admit, I freaked out,” said the woman, who was only identified as Erin to not ruin her Reddit profile.
Erin got a hand-written note from Snoop Dogg: “Merry XMizzle,” it began. The music superstar included a Snoop Dogg Millionaire shirt, slippers, a drone, socks and green tea.
She enlisted help on Reddit to find a suitable thank you present for Snoop.
Other celebrities have participated in the exchange in the past, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Typically, users do not know who their Secret Santa is. They just post photos of their gifts when they arrrive. Reddit said the Secret Santa exchange is their largest exchange among the dozens they operate and users in 150 countries participated in 2015.
