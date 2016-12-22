She was gloating because her NFL team won, so her stepson killed her, affidavit says

A woman in south Austin, Texas, was fatally stabbed by her stepson after she was “gloating” about the Dallas Cowboys win Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an arrest warrant affidavit said, according to KEYE-TV.
Magdalena Ruiz, 35, was found at her apartment with multiple stabs wounds to her chest about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. Ruiz was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Her stepson, Pontrey O’Neal Jones, 20, was arrested in the killing.
Jones told police that when the Cowboys game ended he noticed Ruiz “disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game,” the affidavit said.
Jones then walked behind the couch in the apartment, lunged over Ruiz and stabbed her multiple times, the police news release said.
According to the affidavit, Jones told police he initially decided to break his sister’s neck before he “developed a plan against” Ruiz, KEYE reported.
Jones faces a murder charge. His bail was set at $500,000.
