All these kids wanted for Christmas was warm blankets — and hundreds came their way

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

2:15 Possible homeless youth shelter met with cold reception in South Tacoma

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

3:21 Highlights: McKenzi Williams, Faith Turner lift Auburn Riverside over Beamer, 41-40