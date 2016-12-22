NBA coach’s comments on former players spark accusations of racism, cowardice

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

2:15 Possible homeless youth shelter met with cold reception in South Tacoma

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

1:31 Site prep begins for LNG plant, protests continue