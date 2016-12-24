Hours-old infant found in time after a woman left her in a Walmart bathroom trash can

1:06 Spinning and flipping through rain and snow Pause

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

2:29 Kris Richard on what makes Bobby Wagner great