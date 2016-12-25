'They don’t belong out here' Farmer is tired of hogs wrecking his crops

With deer season closing soon, the corn used to bait bucks is disappearing from hunting grounds, which for many Horry County farmers means that the dreaded and invasive wild hogs also attracted to that feed will now return to their fields to root and disfigure the land.
So farmers are getting ready to kill as many as they can.
Mac Altman farms land that’s been in his family for three generations here near the banks of the Little Pee Dee River, and says plenty of buddies have offered to hunt the property to help eradicate the dangerous, feral boars, but Altman says that’s not the solution.
“They want to sit up in a tree to kill one and put in their freezer or on the barbecue,” Altman said. “I want an extinction.”
The pigs are a constant headache to large and small farmers in Horry County and statewide, where a new study from Clemson University estimates the critters have caused $115 million in damages.
Charles Ruth, wildlife biologist with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, estimates that up to 140,000 wild hogs now roam the state – a widespread byproduct of some people who transported the critters here then released them for hunting.
The study shows just how much financial damage the hogs are doing to the state’s agriculture, livestock, and forestry industry, as well as the results of the wild animal’s rooting and wallowing on water quality and soil erosion.
“They are ecological zombies. They really eat anything,” said Shari Rodriguez, the report’s author and assistant professor in forestry and environmental conservation.
Hundreds of wild hogs have destroyed crop after crop of Altman’s farmland. They destroyed a one-acre plot of corn overnight, what Altman now calls his “sacrificial offering to the hogs.”
“I never harvested a kernel of it, it was all gone,” Altman said.
The boars descended on an oat field right next to his house one evening to wallow down, and destroyed the crop from the inside and worked their way out.
“If you don’t scout the fields, you lose half of it before you can even see the hogs, before you realize what’s happening,” Altman said.
“I’m just a small farmer, I don’t know how the big boys can take this,” Altman said. “They breed like rats.”
It’s not unusual for Altman to check his fields in the middle of night, setting his alarm clock for a 2 a.m. wake-up call to scout the fields in the summer when hogs threaten to obliterate crops.
This is the time of year Altman and other farmers are preparing hog-trapping pens to catch the critters and cut down the population before they set spring crops.
Five of the traps dot the property lines of Altman’s farms, each just large enough to trap as many as 14 hogs at once.
It’s a clever contraption that looks like an ordinary pig pen with higher fencing and a gate rigged to shut once a pig dislodges the root stick of the corn used as bait. The swinging door allows hogs to continue entering the pen to get at the corn, but door only swings one way to prevent the animals from escaping.
“As long as we bait traps and put the corn out, they find it,” Altman said. “If we’re lucky, we will catch some of them. The stupid ones, anyway,” Altman said.
Because he has smaller tracts of land, Altman is now investing more in electric fences to keep out the hogs. It’s not foolproof, but he hopes it will cut down on the herds that can decimate a field overnight.
Even in the winter, hogs rut in fields, causing damage to the land, the evidence of which could be seen this week in an abandoned peanut field where the hogs rooted rows like a plow.
The wild hogs can root some holes so deep, Altman says it looks like the fields have been shelled with artillery.
The damages to Altman’s farm ranges in the thousands of dollars, and he’s not alone.
The Clemson study of 2,500 state farmers estimates that hogs have caused $44 million in damages to crops, livestock and timber across the state. Property owners also report an additional $71 million in damages to wildlife food plots, streams, ponds, wetlands, equipment, vehicles, and roads.
Not only are the wild hogs a dangerous wrecking crew, they can kill a human with their sharp tusks.
When state lawmakers meet in Columbia in January to begin the new session, one of the issues they will be tackling is what to do about the hogs.
The S.C. Farm Bureau is pushing for legislation to require domestic hogs be tagged when transported to market to close a loophole used by some to relocate feral hogs.
Altman says a state-sponsored bounty on hogs might induce more hunters to kill the creatures, but what is needed, he said, is a wholesale slaughter.
“The only two places a hog belongs is in the pen or on the table,” Altman said. “They don’t belong out here.”
Wild pigs were first introduced in South Carolina by the Spaniards during the 1500s and Eurasian wild hogs were imported during the early 1900s. The population has steadily grown to inhabit every county in the state, and tens of thousands are harvested every year. There is no closed hunting season or bag limit for feral hogs on private property.
